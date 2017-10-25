UCT, CPUT call for President Zuma to release the Fees Commission report

Students from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) are set to march to Parliament on Wednesday demanding that President Jacob Zuma releases the Fees Commission report.

The march comes hours before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivers his medium-term budget statement to the legislature.

In August, President Zuma received the final report by the Fees Commission to look into the issue of free education.

The commission was established in 2015 following protests at universities over fees.

After receiving the report, President Zuma stated that he will study the report and its recommendations and soon make it available to the public.

Students claim that the President has been studying the report and hasn’t come back to them.

On Tuesday, UCT Students’ Representative Council (SRC) read out a list of demands.

List of demands being read out by the Head of the 2016/2017 SRC. #FeesMustFall2017 #uctshutdown pic.twitter.com/Tn1XbV8lf8 — VARSITY (@varsitynews) October 24, 2017

Meanwhile, all academic activities at the University of Cape Town are set to continue despite calls for the University to shut down.

“We remain deeply concerned about the impact of these disruptions and attempted shutdowns on students ability to perform academically and for staff to endure the continuation of the academic programme.

“We remain committed to continued engagement in our effort to resolve issues but we are deeply concerned about these forced shutdown attempts,” said UCT in a statement.

-TNA Reporter