UJ welcomes new 2018 students

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) has congratulated all 2017 matriculants who completed their final examinations successfully and looks forward to welcoming them to study at the university.

UJ’s Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said an acceptance in the University to study further, technical, vocational education and training college represents a significant milestone on the road to social mobility and is a lever to prosperous individuals, families, communities and nation.

“Every student is a welcome addition to the ever-growing community of South Africans who are uplifted, inspired and empowered.”

However, Marwala reminded all students that applications, admissions and registrations including late applications are handled online.

“The university will not, under any circumstances, accept on-campus late application inquiries or walk-ins,” he said.

All applicants who have been accepted to study at UJ will receive official confirmation of their final admission status via email on the 8th of January 2018.

If applicants have not received the email, they should visit the university’s website to verify their final application status or contact the institution via phone.

“The University will also inform all the successful applicants on funding and accommodation opportunities,” Marwala said.

-TNA Reporter