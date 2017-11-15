UKZN psych exam papers leaked on social media

Psychology students at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) will rewrite their exams after it was reported that four exam papers were leaked on social media.

In a statement, UKZN said new papers have been prepared and students will rewrite their exams next week. This includes both students who passed and failed.

The university said it would ensure that examination procedures were secure in the future.

UKZN spokesperson Norman Zondo confirmed that exam papers had been leaked and the matter is being investigated.

“Evidence has come to light that the examination papers have been compromised,” Zondo said.

The Department of Higher Education and Training said it would not comment on the matter, as it would like to allow the university to deal with the issues of leaking exam papers in its own way.

