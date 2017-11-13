Ulundi man in court on 12 counts of rape

An alleged Ulundi serial rapist will today appear in the Mahlabathini Magistrate’s Court on 12 counts of rape.

Last week, members of the Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit arrested the 37-year-old suspect.

The rape acts took place in Ulundi and its surrounding areas.

The police said the suspect had been terrorising the victims, who were working at Ulundi Plaza, especially those coming off duty late at night, between 2012 and 2016.

“The suspect would wait for the victims along the railway line near Mbhoshongweni, Ulundi. All victims were threatened with a knife and a firearm and [he] pulled them to the nearby bushes and eventually raped [them],” Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

In 2015, the suspect was arrested for rape and taken to court but due to insufficient evidence, the matter was withdrawn.

“The accused was then linked to 12 other cases which he committed in the same area. A hunt began and the suspect was arrested on 8 November by FCS Unit members in Ulundi.”

Acting provincial police commissioner Major-General Bheki Langa praised unit members for the arrest of the suspect.

“Our police will ensure that all criminals targeting the vulnerable women and children will be removed from the community,” Langa said.

-TNA Reporter