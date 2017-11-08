Unathi named dotAfrica brand ambassador

Former Metro FM radio personality and singer Unathi Msengana was revealed as the South African region brand ambassador for Africa’s new top-level internet domain, dotAfrica.

The domain was launched in April at the all headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The new domain will offer an opportunity to individuals, government and companies in Africa to form a relationship with it and with one another.

It will act as an online platform where businesses can ensure their products, services and information reach a broader audience in Africa. Part of its aim is also to bring the continent together as an internet community under one roof for the promotion of e-commerce, technology and infrastructure.

Speaking to The New Age, Msengana, who left Metro FM earlier this year, said she was thrilled that the next chapter of her life would include connecting with Africa and its people.

“I am excited about this new chapter. It is a great initiative that I’m honoured to be associated with. I won’t lie, I am scared of summitting Mount Kilimanjaro but I understand that I have to approach it with positivity and humility and I should be fine,” she said.

Registry Africa CEO Lucky Masilela also expressed his excitement at working with Msengana who is no stranger to the African audience.

He said Msengana is the ideal ambassador as she has not confined herself.

“She’s an African first and foremost. She is as comfortable on the streets of Dar es Salaam and Dakar as she is on the streets of Paris and London,” Masilela said.

As part of her commitment to promoting the new platform, Msengana will go on a roadshow that will see a team of mountain climbers embark on a journey to promote the dotAfrica flag across the continent.

African Union member states will all participate in the roadshow.

The highlight of the journey will be the Mount Kilimanjaro summit attempt by the dotAfrica team.

An invitation has also been extended to amateur and professional climbers to apply for possible inclusion in the summit attempt by a pan-African team representing dotAfrica.

The expedition is set to start its landmark trek on January 15, 2018, in a bid to fly the dotAfrica flag across Africa for the #FollowThe Flag campaign and will be under the leadership of businesswoman and mountaineer Deshun Deysel.

