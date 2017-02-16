Unemployment rate remains high in Eastern Cape

The recent quarterly labour force statistics released by statistics South Africa shows that Eastern Cape remains in the doldrums of unemployment crisis.

The increase of the unemployment rate in the province is from 28.2 percent in the third quarter of 2016, 28.4 percent in the fourth quarter of October 2016 and concurrently up to 128 critical vacancies filled in the Nelson Mandela Bay since September 2016.

The municipality reported that some of the most recent appointments include the City Manager, the Executive Director for Human Settlements, the Metro Police Chief, various other middle management positions and a number of plumbers.

Mayoral Spokesperson, Sibongile Dimbaza said different departments within the municipality are ready to work.

“As a result a number of departments are now better equipped to carry out their responsibilities, which will improve service delivery across the Metro,” Dimbaza said.

The municipality says it has expedited selection procedures in the interest of improving the Municipality’s efficacy under the leadership of MMC for Corporate Services, Cllr Dean Biddulph.

Dimbaza added that having followed stringent selection criteria, the Municipality has been able to source excellent talent and skills which support our commitment to building an efficient, professional and productive administration.

Meanwhile the rate of unemployment has increased in Buffalo City Municipality, from 28.1 percent to 33.4 percent.

The institution reported that young people are the most affected by unemployment with over 60% being without a job.

The MPL of the DA Bobby Stevenson says investment is the solution.

“We need to create a climate in this province that is conducive to attracting investment and Only the private sector can create jobs.

“There is much better news in the DA-run Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, where the unemployment rate went down from 31.8 percent in the third quarter to 29.6 percent in the fourth quarter.

“This administration remains committed to filling further critical vacancies so that we can deliver on our promise to improve service delivery, grow the economy to create jobs and stop corruption,” Dimbaza said.

TNA Reporter