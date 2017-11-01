Unemployment remains high

DESPITE 92000 jobs being created in the third quarter, SA’s unemployment rate remains unchanged at 27.7% for the third quarter in a row.

The quarterly labour force survey (QLFS) presented by Stats SA yesterday showed that the jobs growth was offset by 33000 extra job seekers joining the labour force.

The growth in employment was mainly driven by finance and other business services jobs which grew by 68000, followed by community, social and personal services, and transport. All other industries reported employment growth quarter-to-quarter except manufacturing, construction and agriculture which declined by 50 000, 30000 and 25000 respectively.

The expanded unemployment rate, which includes those who wanted to work but did not look for work, increased by 0.2 of a percentage point. The agency said the less educated are more likely to be unemployed, while those with education level of less than matric contribute 57.4% of the unemployed.

Statician-general Pali Lehohla reiterated that youth aged 15-34 remain vulnerable. “Of the 10.3 million aged 15-24, about 30% were not in employment, education or training,” Lehohla said. Nedbank economist Johannes Khoza said as the labour force increased and the labour absorption rate remained steady, the outlook for the job market remained uncertain in the short term.

“The uncertain policy and political environments and the threat of further credit rating downgrades will depress business confidence. This will cause the private sector to delay major investments and capacity expansion. “The statistics provide further evidence that the economy is struggling to create jobs,” he said.

-BERNARD SATHEKGE|bernards@thenewage.co.za