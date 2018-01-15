Unisa closes for staff’s safety

THE University of South Africa in Pretoria yesterday had to close its doors for the safety of its staff it said.

This after chaos erupted at the Sunnyside campus as prospective students scrambled for space.

The university said anyone who wanted to register could return this morning.

The university spokesperson, Martin Ramotshela, said in a brief statement: “We will resume normal duties tomorrow. The people who came to register or apply have been asked to return tomorrow.”

Calm was, however, later restored after chaos erupted at the university’s Sunnyside campus in Pretoria yesterday when the institution reopened applications for the 2018 academic year for first-time undergrad students.

Prospective students started climbing over the gates to gain entry into the university grounds to register.

Tyres were torched by people dressed in South African Students Congress (Sasco) regalia in order to prevent entry to the campus.

According to management, students had been in queues waiting to register for the 2018 academic year, when a group of students said to be affiliated with Sasco blocked the university’s entrance.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding between the EFF Student Command and Progressive Youth Alliance,” Ramotshela said.

He said the situation at the campus was tense, but under control because there was a contingent of police presence to ensure that the situation did not turn violent.

On Friday the EFF’s student body brought Unisa’s Sunnyside campus in Pretoria to a standstill because the institution refused to open the late application processes.

The body made demands that the institution must at open at least 20000 spaces for all students to walk in with pride and be afforded a late application chance.

Spokesperson for the EFF Student Command Banks Mabentsela said the chaos erupted when the Sasco-affiliated members tried to bar prospective students from applying and registering.

“We are here assisting students who want to apply, we had an agreement with the management to extend their applications and they did,” Mabentsela said.

The university said first-time entering undergraduate students may apply via the institutions application website or via self-help stations.

Meanwhile, registrations went smoothly at Capricorn TVET College in Polokwane yesterday.

Students who tendered their applications at the college will know their fate tomorrow whether they have been accepted or not.

“We should start capturing the information of applicants today so that tomorrow we can start informing them,” college spokesperson Tumelo Morobe said.

Management said the college could only admit 1200 new students and said those who qualified but could not get space would be transferred to Waterberg and Lephalale colleges respectively.

Applicants stood in the scorching sun at the Peter Mokaba stadium outside the town to register for admission.

This after the college moved the registration processes machinery to the stadium following a stampede when thousands of students quarrelled and forced their way into the gates of the college premises in the city on Thursday last week.

Last week two prospective students were injured in a stampede as students wanted to apply.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Buti Manamela visited Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane‚ where registration at the Capricorn TVET college resumed yesterday.

Manamela went to assess the registration process and expressed happiness that the registration process was running smoothly.

He said of all the institutions where registrations had taken place‚ Capricorn was the only institution where there was not a stampede last week.

SHONISANI TSHIKALANGE and MONTSHO MATLALA

