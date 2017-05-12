Unite for the sake of the ANC, Ramaphosa tell Northern Cape PEC

ANC deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa told Northern Cape delegates that whoever is going to be elected must be able to unite the organisation rather than dividing it.

Ramaphosa said this while addressing ​ANC ​Northern Cape ​PEC in Colesburg on Friday.

“Leadership to be elected by delegates in this conference must unite not divide. The renewal must begin with you here in the Northern Cape,” ​he said.

Upon his arrival Ramaphosa ​was ​greeted by jubilant delegates who sang ​pro-Ramaphosa songs. He was accompanied by the national executive committee (NEC) members such as Joel Netshitenzhe‚ Tina Joemat-Pettersson and Enoch Godongwana.

The current secretary in the province Zamani ​S​aul is believed to be backing R​​amaphosa as the next ANC president. Saul is ​a frontrunner in the chairmanship in the province. His win will boost Ramaphosa’s campaign going to the ​national elective conference in December.

Saul’s victory will be a major blow for Nkosazana Dlamini​0-Zuma’s campaign​. The group supporting her want the ​tr​easure​r​ and premier, Sylvia ​​Lucas​,​ ​for the post.

​​Lucas​’​​ reshuffle on ​​Wednesday, left members of both the alliance and ANC angry as they claimed they were not informed of the ​move. Some in the movement believed that Lucas wanted to flex her muscle towards the conference, purging those whom she believed were close to Saul.

However, Ramaphosa cautioned delegates not to sing in derogatory terms. He asked delegates to stop singing and shouting derogatory songs ​during the conference.

​He​ urged delegates to work together and make sure that the organisation achieved its promises to the people.

“It​’s​ only when ANC engine works that we will be able to achieve objectives of ​the ​national ​d​emocratic ​r​evolution. We will only be truly united when we put interests of our people first,”​ ​Ramaphosa said.

He also encouraged delegates to go back to the people and ask them to put trust in the organisation. Ramaphosa also weighed in the ​state ​o​wned ​e​ntities, saying that what has been happening in ​the parastatals must stop.

Deputy President was referring to the news that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe will be reinstated as the utility’s boss on Monday.

This follows a decision by the power utility’s board to rescind his application for early retirement, because it could not agree with him on a mutually beneficial pension proposal.

-Sipho Jack