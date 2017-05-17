Uniting to unlock job creation

A major partnership between the government and the corporate sector is set to unlock opportunities and restore hope for unemployed youths in the province.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the breakthrough with international and local companies such as Coca-Cola, Hollard, Gijima, Microsoft SA. The flagship programme for youth empowerment is known as Tshepo 1Million.

It aims to provide opportunities to youths in townships, who are confronted by a lack of skills and limited job or education opportunities. During a breakfast meeting at Regenesys Business School yesterday, 20 companies and a number of media houses committed to work with the Gauteng provincial government on the project.

The Tshepo initiative was first launched in 2014 with the intention to empower 500000 young people through skills training, job placement and entrepreneurship development.

The number has been doubled to empower 1 million young people based on its success and the enthusiasm shown by private sector companies. Due to the success of the programme so far and the enthusiastic support from the private sector, the target has now been increased to 1 million. Makhura encouraged the private sector to partner with the government to create opportunities for young people and give them hope.

“Youth unemployment is the most acute and primary economic problem of our time. In Gauteng, we have about 2.7 million young people of working age, who are not in education and employment,” he said.

“Two years after we launched Tshepo 500000, we reached 354 633 young people, that is when we decided to increase our target to empower 1 million young people by 2019.

“This is part of radical economic transformation and we can only achieve it through partnerships with the private sector,” the premier said.

Present at the meeting was William Mabuela, a product of Tshepo 10000, which was conceptualised by former Tshwane mayor Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. His cooperative is called Roatrans Services, and it deals with roads and transport.

“Since 2014 we have empowered 35 youths, since we know how it feels to be on the other side of the fence, we commit to be part of Tshepo 1 Million,” he said.

Microsoft SA’s Siya Madybi said they would provide 1 million young people with training opportunities in digital skills. This partnership commits to a massscale deployment of the Microsoft Digital Literacy and Virtual Academy Platform.

The training will be run through the Tshepo 1Million learning lab network attached to local libraries, based on the Massive Open Online Varsity system piloted by the city of Johannesburg.

“At least 1 million young residents of Gauteng will be trained in basic proficiency as users of the most current versions of Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Excel. This training will increase young job-seekers’ chances of employability,” Madybi said.

Coca-Cola public affairs and communication director Tshidi Ramogase committed to explore a micro-franchise programme executing last-mile delivery and logistics for designated areas in Gauteng.

Dr Marko Saravanja, chairperson at the business college, said their commitment is to make all learning programmes freely available online for all participants of the programme.

“These will include MBAs, bachelor degrees, diplomas, certificates and other skills programmes,” Saravanja said.

NTOMBI NKOSI, ADELAIDE MOHALE AND NONHLANHLA MASEKO

ntombin@thenewage.co.za