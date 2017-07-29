Unity within ANC is paramount

The formation of the ANC started with a call for unity. When on January 8, 1912, a wide range of representatives of people’s and church organisations, chiefs and prominent people gathered in Bloemfontein, the first president of the ANC, Pixley ka Isaka Seme, called on Africans to put their differences aside and to unite.

“We are one people, these divisions, these jealousies, are the cause of all our woes,” he Said.

The early founding fathers of the ANC understood that their enemy were the colonialists who stole their land and settled on it. They also understood that the African people were defeated in their wars of resistance against the colonialists because they were not united.

The colonialists understood how important it was to follow a divide-and-rule strategy.

It was no coincidence that apartheid was so strongly premised on dividing the African people into ethnic groups, each with geographically-based land allocations from the small and marginal pockets of land (called “bantustans”), that remained available after the colonialists consolidated most of the land under their control through the 1913 Natives Land Act. These were classical divide-and-rule tactics.

The success of the ANC was that it clearly understood what the colonialists were trying to achieve, and to develop a successful counter strategy. This strategy always had unity of the oppressed African people as its cornerstone.

However, unity was never an amorphous concept divorced from the immediate historical realities of the terrain of struggle that the ANC had to navigate.

The quest for unity always had to be attained through unity in action in the form of clearly defined political campaigns with achievable objectives.

As such, the programme of action that the ANC Youth League (ANCYL), that was formed in 1944, called for a radical programme of strikes, boycotts and the defiance campaign against the apartheid pass laws and gave birth to the mass movement of the ’50s.

At the heart of the mass movement of the defiance campaign was the principle of unity against the divide-and-rule tactics of the apartheid regime that aimed to separate the different races completely through laws such as the Population Registration Act and the Group Areas Act through stricter pass laws and forced removals.

The success of the defiance campaign encouraged further campaigns along similar lines. Again, unity was at the heart of this most representative meeting of South Africans that was held at Kliptown on June 26, 1955.

The Freedom Charter called for houses, work and for free and equal education.

It is important to recall this history because at this current juncture in the history of our struggle, the call for unity – as it was made by President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s national policy conference – has become critically important.

Twenty-three years into the successful first phase of our national democratic revolution, with the establishment of a non-racial oneperson-one-vote democracy, the ANC is faced with increasing strains and a divergence of interests within our ranks that come with the challenges of no longer just being a liberation movement in resistance to apartheid colonialism, but also being the governing party of a complex modern South African state.

The strains and divisions that emerged have inevitably worked their way right into all the organisational structures of the ANC. This is true for the local, regional, provincial and national NEC structures of the ANC.

The ANC is trying to manage a greater divergence of ideas – combined with a lack of acceptance of organisational discipline – than at almost any other time in our history.

While colonialism, that the ANC has fought throughout its existence, has been dealt significant blows through the resistance of the majority of black South Africans under the united leadership of the ANC, it has not been defeated.

In reality, colonialism of a special type morphed into white monopoly capital, which despite the success of the first phase of our national democratic revolution (NDR), continues

to own and control the South African economy. White monopoly capital managed to do this by successfully enticing some of the rank and file and leadership of the ANC to join its ranks.

This came about through the material advancement of those ANC members to the point where their financial interests and continued financial advancement are so entangled with the interests and control of our economy by white monopoly capital that they have become indistinguishable from them.

The simple reality is that they have joined the enemy.

Obviously this did not happen overnight, those ANC members who have been captured in this manner by did not one morning wake up and decided that they no longer associate themselves with the second phase of the national democratic revolution.

It was rather a situation that as their financial situation advanced their associations and interests to maintain and grow these slowly but surely converged with the existing white monopoly capital status quo.

The logic is clear and the ANC should probably have been more proactive in foresee ing this. In a way, the piecemeal and narrow (rather than broad-based) manner in which black economic empowerment was implemented for most of the past 23 years encouraged this insidious process.

However, the contradiction that the ANC cannot escape is that the majority of the members and supporters of the ANC are still poor and suffering under the yoke of white monopoly capital exploitation.

Their hopes are contained in the ideals of the Freedom Charter, and they urgently want to see the implementation of the second phase of the national democratic revolution.

Without a fundamental change in the ownership and power relations of our economy in favour of their empowerment through radical socio-economic transformation their lives will not change – and they are no longer prepared to accept that.

Without their support and vote the unity of the liberation project that the ANC leads will fall apart, and the ANC will lose the majority of votes and will cease being the governing party and the leader of society. This is how high the stakes are for the people of South Africa and for the ANC.

Clearly the objective of white monopoly capital is to intensify these divisions to the critical

point where the ANC will be torn apart – and achieve their objective of regime change to establish a government that will entrench the current economic status quo and secure their interests together with the interests of their black capitalist associates.

This is a scenario that is truly too ghastly to contemplate, and the only way that the ANC can avoid this is to return to its historical character as a mass movement and embark on a campaign of action based unity on the ideals of the Freedom Charter.

With this understanding the need to define clearly who the enemy of the people is – and that it is indeed white monopoly capital – is not an academic exercise.

It is indeed critical for the ANC in order to develop a united programme of action rooted in the experiences of the oppressed majority of black (especially African) South Africans. To implement a programme of radical socioeconomic transformation is not negotiable – it is critical for maintaining the ANC as a massbased unifying force that will continue to be the leader of society.

Thus the unity that Zuma so correctly called for must be principled and policy driven.

The modalities of how unity is to be achieved through possible changes in the organisational structure of the ANC, including whether there should possibly be two deputy presidents or two deputy secretary-generals, will have to be underpinned by the aim to implement the second phase of the national democratic revolution and how these proposed structural organisational changes will serve and improve the execution of a policy-driven programme to achieve that.

Similarly the approach of policy-driven and action-oriented unity means that policy is more important than particular individual candidates for leadership positions.

With regard to both the grass-roots membership of the ANC through the branches – who will have to first and foremost agree on radical socioeconomic policies in line with the Freedom Charter – and only once they have done so then determine which organisational structures and particular leaders will be most suited to advance a unifying and mass based policy driven programme.

It follows that slate politics that could prevent any leader, who is considered by the branches to be capable to contribute to the implementation of the second phase of the national democratic revolution, should be avoided.

It follows that the ANC will have to strengthen its organisational discipline and reassert the power of our organisational structures on the basis of democratic centralism.

Once we understand through the clarity of our branch-based policy formulations how white monopoly capital has manifested itself within our society and also within our ranks, we will not be confused about who our enemies are and how to maintain principled unity in order to successfully overcome them.

Carl Niehaus

Carl Niehaus is a former member of the ANC NEC and an NEC member of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA).

All his articles can also be found on his blog, Carl’s Corner: www.carlniehaus.co.za