‘Unremorseful’ Brickz gets sentenced to 15 years for rape

Convicted rapist and Kwaito musician Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu (36) has been sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court for rape.

Magistrate John Baloyi on Tuesday handed down the stiff sentence saying society demanded protection and deterrence sentencing from rapists.

During previous proceedings, the musicians legal representative, Piet du Plessis had argued that Brickz had lost a lot including his career and argued for a sentence of fewer than 10 years in prison.

However, Baloyi said a court could only deviate from the minimum sentence if there are compelling circumstances.

” We also have to look at the emotional state of the victim,” he said.

The Magistrate also believes that the musician did not show any remorse, ” despite evidence shown in the court that she was psychologically and emotionally affected by the rape,” he said.

“He has not shown this court that he is willing to change by showing that he regrets what he had done. When you commit a crime, you don’t only wrong those affected but also the community as well. Mr Ndlovu, you didn’t feel sorry for the victim even when she came to testify in court,” said Magistrate Baloyi.

According to the Magistrate after the rape incident Brickz asked the victim to go take a shower while she was bleeding.

” She sat on the bed confused not understanding what the accused did to her. You told the accused that if she reported the matter you will kill her and she kept the secret,” he said.

Brickz who all along as claimed his innocence, was following a three-year court battle in July found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl at his Ruimsig home in 2013.

He was arrested in November 2013 and after serving a little over a month in prison was released on R50‚000 bail by the Palm Ridge High Court.

During his previous sentencing hearing, state prosecutor Pratisha Salie, read out a letter penned by the victim earlier this year which revealed that she has dreams of him raping her and flashbacks of the incident.

“I must say it is an honour to be called an uncle but you gave this title a bad name,” said Magistrate Baloyi.

-Siphiwe Mchunu