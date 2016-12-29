Update: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Scores at tea on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Thursday:
South Africa, first innings, 286
Sri Lanka, first innings, 205
South Africa, second innings
(overnight 351-5)
S. Cook c Chandimal b Chameera 117
D. Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52
H. Amla lbw b Pradeep 48
J. Duminy c Mathews b De Silva 25
F. du Plessis not out 67
T. Bavuma c Mendis b De Silva 8
Q. de Kock lbw b Herath 69
Extras (b5, lb2, nb10, w3) 20
Total (6 wkts dec, 90.5 overs) 406
Fall of wickets: 1-116 (Elgar), 2-221 (Amla), 3-244 (Cook), 4-267 (Duminy), 5-277 (Bavuma), 6-406 (De Kock)
Bowling: Lakmal 18-2-64-1, Pradeep 14-0-65-1 (4nb, 1w), Mathews 4-0-10-0, Chameera 15-0-85-1 (2nb, 2w), Herath 24.5-1-84-1, De Silva 15-0-91-2
Sri Lanka, second innings
D. Karunaratne run out (Duminy) 43
K. Silva not out 48
K. Perera c De Kock b Maharaj 6
K. Mendis not out 14
Extras (b4, lb1, w2) 7
Total (2 wkts, 45 overs) 118
Fall of wickets: 1-87 (Karunaratne), 2-93 (Perera)
Bowling: Philander 11-5-19-0, Abbott 14-3-27-0 (1w), Rabada 9-3-28-0 (1w), Maharaj 11-1-39-1
Match situation: Sri Lanka need 370 to win with eight wickets remaining in the second innings
Toss: South Africa
Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
–AFP