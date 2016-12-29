Update: South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Scores at tea on the fourth day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at St George’s Park on Thursday:

South Africa, first innings, 286

Sri Lanka, first innings, 205

South Africa, second innings

(overnight 351-5)

S. Cook c Chandimal b Chameera 117

D. Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52

H. Amla lbw b Pradeep 48

J. Duminy c Mathews b De Silva 25

F. du Plessis not out 67

T. Bavuma c Mendis b De Silva 8

Q. de Kock lbw b Herath 69

Extras (b5, lb2, nb10, w3) 20

Total (6 wkts dec, 90.5 overs) 406

Fall of wickets: 1-116 (Elgar), 2-221 (Amla), 3-244 (Cook), 4-267 (Duminy), 5-277 (Bavuma), 6-406 (De Kock)

Bowling: Lakmal 18-2-64-1, Pradeep 14-0-65-1 (4nb, 1w), Mathews 4-0-10-0, Chameera 15-0-85-1 (2nb, 2w), Herath 24.5-1-84-1, De Silva 15-0-91-2

Sri Lanka, second innings

D. Karunaratne run out (Duminy) 43

K. Silva not out 48

K. Perera c De Kock b Maharaj 6

K. Mendis not out 14

Extras (b4, lb1, w2) 7

Total (2 wkts, 45 overs) 118

Fall of wickets: 1-87 (Karunaratne), 2-93 (Perera)

Bowling: Philander 11-5-19-0, Abbott 14-3-27-0 (1w), Rabada 9-3-28-0 (1w), Maharaj 11-1-39-1

Match situation: Sri Lanka need 370 to win with eight wickets remaining in the second innings

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

–AFP