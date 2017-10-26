US ambassador ‘pledges’ $1bn investment into SA

HARDLY 24 hours after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled what was a difficult medium-term budget, a leading US investor has announced plans to invest more than $1bn (R14bn) in South Africa over the next few months.

Ambassador Harold Doley Jr, the governor of the African Development Bank, said as an international investor, the medium-term budget, which gave a frank assessment of the state of the fiscus and the economy, has signalled for investors to commit resources to South Africa.

“We think that what you have done is table a watershed budget and as an international investor, you have sent a signal to a group of investors that I represent as a lead investor that we are going to invest over the next several months. We are committing over $1bn to invest in the South African economy in technology, education and agribusiness. Technology is the future to train young people, to employ young people and we want to be your partner.

“I am going to tell you something you will seldom ever hear: we want to come here and pay taxes, we want to make money so we can help you with your deficit,” Doley said.

His remarks come after Gigaba tabled a difficult budget, which saw National Treasury announcing a revenue shortfall as a result of a number of factors – from the recapitalisation of the SA Post Office and the SA Airways to low tax compliance that eroded the tax revenue base. Doley’s announcement came during a question and answer session facilitated by the SABC yesterday.

Gigaba said SA’s economic growth can be turned around if a number of uncertainties are addressed to boost investor confidence. He urged the private sector to get more involved and partner with the government to stimulate the economy. In his budget, the minister announced a downward revision of the projected economic growth to 0.7%.

news@thenewage.co.za

-Refilwe Magashule