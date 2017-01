The US-led coalition in Syria carried out a “successful” raid against Islamic State group leaders in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor, a Pentagon spokesman said Monday.

The operation “focused on ISIL leadership” was conducted by a US special forces unit tasked with tracking down top jihadist operatives, according to Navy Captain Jeff Davis.

Davis said however that reports by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor that 25 jihadists had died in the raid were “grossly exaggerated.”

