US owned Starbucks wants you to smell the coffee, everywhere

Starbucks Coffee, the US-owned coffee company that has opened several stores in South Africa, appears to have fitted into the local market well enough since 2016 with its Rosebank, Johannesburg, outlet.

It has now embarked on a fresh strategy to bring the brand to the rest of South Africa. The company is in a licensed partnership with Taste Holdings to run its stores in South Africa, delivering Starbucks’ trademark coffee, innovative design and job opportunities.

Starbucks has also brought the entire range of its food and beverages, including its ethically-sourced Arabica coffee, to South African consumers.

“We started a journey when we launched our first few stores in Rosebank, Mall of Africa and Menlyn Mall, and we are still looking at launching more stores in the future to bring the Starbucks experience to the rest of South Africa,” spokesperson Roland Ellingworth said.

“In the meantime, as passionate purveyors of not just coffee, but everything else that goes with a full and rewarding coffeehouse experience, we have turned our attentions to delivering a quality Starbucks experience.”

Regarding the new strategy, the company has partnered with Digital Solutions Group (DSG) – a market leader in on-demand customer experience strategy and management to develop and implement their single customer view strategy that will drive the Starbucks rewards programme locally.

Ellingworth said this partnership means ensuring that their customer relationship and experience management strategies, architecture and platforms, are attuned to how customers want to engage with brands and how to deliver the greatest value for customers.

“The strategy that the consortium team has delivered enables us to truly maximise on our data integration across the business, drive more two-way communication between us and our customers and across several channels, target select groups of customers with tailored messages or promotional announcements – and overall, assist in driving the superior Starbucks experience.

One of Starbucks’ strategies are targeting more young people as one of its key to success. “Talented youth has always been a priority and we will equip our new partners with the skills necessary to succeed in today’s economy,” Ellingworth said.

Moihlobudi Moabelo, chief operations officer of digital customer experience and a member of the DSG consortium, said the loyalty programme for Starbucks is a great project to work on as it really enabled the team to delve deep into its expertise in digital and customer experience management.

“It takes a company with real vision and leadership to successfully implement a strategy that is underpinned by the latest available technology solutions,” Moabelo said.

“We believe our intimate knowledge of the food and beverage industry certainly enables us to deliver the best strategy and to the betterment of our customer’s journey in the local market.”

Sello Rabothata

sellor@thenewage.co.za