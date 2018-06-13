‘Use the media to teach people about albinism’

THE media can be used as a powerful tool to help educate people on albinism,

Mbali Seleke, a 24-year-old student, who lives with albinism, said.

Seleke said while the killing of people living with albinism needed to be dealt with urgently, other challenges they faced did not get the spotlight.

Her remarks came after the commemoration of International Albinism Awareness Day which took place yesterday.

The day is often used to highlight challenges faced by people with albinism and to advocate for their rights.

She said media and in particular social media could be used as a powerful tool to help educate people and to dispel myths around albinism.

“For example, you only ever hear about people with albinism during days like these or when there’s been a killing,” she said.

“What about other issues in between that we don’t get to hear about. There could be a little girl or boy in deep KwaZulu-Natal who cannot afford glasses and therefore is not attending school as a result. Is that not an important

issue?.”

Seleke said its also important not to lump all people with albinism into one group.

“We all have different challenges and struggles, what I am going through is not necessarily the same as the next person with albinism. As much as we are a community of people with albinism, we are individuals and very different people,” she said.

She said while in South Africa it depended on where you lived, there were other countries where it was highly risky to be an albino.

