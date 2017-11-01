Van Breda says he still hears attackers giggling in his nightmare

Triple murder accused Henri van Breda is still haunted by the grisly events that transpired at the luxury home on January 26, 2015, and still hears the attackers giggling in his nightmare.

The court also heard that the assailant acted like a woodcutter while repeatedly hacking his father, Martin, and brother Rudi.

He witnessed the brutal slaying but not saw how the unknown masked man savagely attacked his mother, Teresa, who was also fatally wounded, and his sister, Marli who was left for dead but miraculously survived the ordeal.

Describing the barbaric attack on his dad, Van Breda said: “The first blow to Martin was swinging movement afterwards the attacker hit several times down in front of him…like chopping wood.

“I saw my father get hit with the axe. The attack on his dad stopped when the attacker heard his mother shout.”

During this violent slaying Van Breda also screamed out and the State found it peculiar that Van Breda screamed loud enough to attract attention, but yet the attacker ignored him and went for the female voice.

