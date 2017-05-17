Van Breda’s emergency call was chilled: Operator

Multiple murder accused Henri Van Breda broke down for the second time at the Western Cape High Court as his trial continues.

Van Breda became so emotional and his face turned red as the emergency call operator told the court how she thought his emergency call was a prank.

Justifying her reasons Janine Philander took Henri van Breda’s call at 07:12 on January 27, 2015.

The first clip played was that of Henri asking for an ambulance, giving the address and he provided a telephone number.

The ER operator asked if there was anyone in the house who can help him as they struggle to pick up the address.

Henri sounds uncertain when giving directions to the house and identifies the R44, a nearby mall, a garage.

The ER operator then asked who is injured he said three adults and one teenage girl.

He then said in a very chilling manner : A man attacked my whole family, my sister is moving and I don’t think the rest are alive.

“They have head injuries, I don’t think they are conscious, they ran away and the family was attacked with an axe. I think I blacked out, I have just woken up.”

Philander told the court that “when something life threatening happens to you, you are going to scream, shout, when I get back to you, you are going to want my job,” she said.

“Victims don’t allow you to play with their time. Normally they don’t hold on. When I phone them back, they shout and scream that I took to long, ask for supervisor,” said Philander.

Van Breda’s lawyer Pieter Botha argued that his client as a child stuttered as he had to receive speech therapy.

Botha said he was taught techniques to concentrate on speaking slowly and clearly or else his stutter becomes more severe.

Philander told the court that she heard some giggling right at the beginning, when he started speaking.

Botha asked Philander if Henri started shouting at her, it would have taken longer for him to communicate with her.

On Monday Henry James Stewart who works as a police services Forensic Laboratory said hair found in Marli’s hand is similar to that of Henri. Marli Van Breda a sister to Henri was among family members who were axed.

Henri van Breda stands accused of the murder of his parents, Martin and Teresa, his brother Rudi and for injuring his sister Marli in an attack at their Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

