Van Wyk denied bail for murder of Anika Smit

Andreas Johannes Van Wyk accused of the murder of Anika Smit has been denied bail at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s court.

Van Wyk who faces charges of rape and mutilation appeared to hear his bail application judgement on Friday .

The bail application case started on Tuesday , where the court heard that without Van Wyk’s confession the state had little evidence.

Magistrate Pierre Wessels said that Van Wyk had no previous convictions or pending criminal cases.

According to Wessels, Van Wyk is not a flight risk. Wessels also stated that the DNA found on the scene does not match Van Wyk’s.

Smit was murdered at her home in Theresapark in Pretoria on March 10, 2010.

Van Wyk handed himself over to the police in September, 2016, six years after the crime was committed.

He later changed his confession saying he was threatened to confess and was under the influence of alcohol.

Father of the then 17-year old victim, Johan Smit discovered the mutilated body of his daughter after she had not gone to school on the day of her murder due to an ear infection.

It is alleged that she was found to have been raped. Her hands were cut off and her body showed signs of stab wounds.

Smit’s throat was slit open and her missing body parts were never found.

The grade 11 learner was initially believed to have been killed in a Satanic ritual with suspects being linked to such a practice.

