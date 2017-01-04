Variety in Durban is the main appeal

While most holidaymakers from outside the province left on Monday, some decided to stay and only return home at the coming weekend.

“We came on December 28 and we will on leave on January 6 because the children have to go back to school next week,” Thiaweli Ndou from Randfontein in Gauteng said.

The family of 12 were among the more than 1 million holidaymakers who visited Durban this festive season. For them, coming to Durban is an annual December tradition.

“We keep coming back, not only because the people are nice but Durban is a perfect place for a family holiday because you’ve got the beach, the malls are not far away either and you can also drive to the local nature reserves and parks if you want to,” Ndou said.

He said the younger children loved it so much they did not want to go home, so the elders had to promise to return soon.

“They want to spend all their time here at the beach, even when it’s cloudy, so the adults have to take turns bringing them otherwise we will never get to see anything but the sea,” he said.

The Khambule family of five came to visit their extended families living in different parts of Durban and will be returning home today.

They left the province three years ago when the head of the family, Sifiso, got a job in the Free State but they come to visit at every opportunity.

“The great thing about coming during the festive season is that everyone is home so we get to meet the new additions to the family and also get to spend time with my brothers and their families,” Sifiso said.

His sentiments were echoed by his wife, Nonhlanhla, who originally hails from Mandeni and still has her own siblings living there.

eThekwini mayor Zandilie Gumede said the festive season in Durban had been a major success and thanked all the patrons for their cooperation with law enforcement officers and the lifeguards.

