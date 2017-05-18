Vaya’s 10 nods for Africa movie awards

AKIN Omotoso’s Vaya proved a hit at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2017 announcement with a grand total of 10 nominations.

The film, which stars the likes of Sihle Xaba, Warren Masemola and Zimkhitha Nyoka, directed by Omotoso, is one of the biggest contenders in major categories including best film, best director, best actor and actress in supporting roles.

The nominees announcement was held by the academy jurors in Kigali, Rwanda, on May 14.

The awards are aimed at honouring and promoting excellence in the African movie industry as well as uniting the African continent through arts and culture. Jury president Berni Goldblat named Vaya, Queen of Katwe from Uganda, 93 and 76, both from Nigeria, as films with highest nominations.

Hollywood stars Lupita Nyong’o and David Oyelowo who star in the British film, Queen of Katwe, are nominated in the categories best actress and best actors in a leading role respectively.

Nyong’o shares the nods with A stars Khabonina Qubeka of Dora’s Peace and Zimkhitha Nyoka of Vaya. Dora’s Peace is in the running with three nominations.

Whale Caller has two nods and Call Me A Thief, also two nods. Happiness is a Four Letter Word director Thabang Molaya is nominated in the category of best first feature film by a director award. The jury announced a new best comedy category and three special jury prizes this year following the quality of films that were submitted for the awards.

“National governments are investing to support the growth of the motion picture industry.” Goldblat said.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za