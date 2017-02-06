VBS banking on green light

VBS Mutual Bank, which leapt out of obscurity when it lent President Jacob Zuma R7.8m last year to pay back part of the R264m spent on his private says it is on the verge of converting from a mutual bank to a fully fledged commercial bank.

The bank on Friday said it had signed a deal with one of the country’s biggest churches to issue bank cards to all of its congregants. If successful, the move will be a game changer for the banking industry. VBS’s moves come at a time when the public has been calling for a wholly black-owned commercial bank. Currently the Reserve Bank is evaluating a group of business people who wish to take over Habib Overseas Bank’s local unit.

The Reserve Bank has, however, written a letter to Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan recommending the merger between the Habib Overseas Bank unit and a South African company be blocked. Habib Overseas, which is owned by Luxembourg-based Pitcairns Finance SA, has about R1.1bn in South African assets, according to one source.

Established in 1982 as Venda Building Society, VBS is one of only three mutual banks registered with the Reserve Bank. The other two are Finbond Mutual Bank (2015) and GBS Mutual Bank (1877). A mutual bank is a special banking operation, a licensed loan granting and deposit taking entity governed under the Mutual Bank Act. VBS signed an agreement on Friday with Twelve Apostles Church in Christ to issue bank cards to the church’s 6.8 million members with the aim of signing them up as clients.

If VBS manages to win over all of the congregants to add to its client base of 40000, it will shoot straight into the territory occupied by Capitec and the traditional big five of Absa, FNB, Standard Bank, Nedbank and Investec. It will be the second 100% blackowned bank after the collapse of the then African Bank led by two South African veteran businessmen, Richard Maponya and Sam Motsuenyane, under the Nafcoc umbrella in the late ’70s. A new, big black-owned bank muscling into the banking sector would shake up space long dominated by the big banks.

In an interview with The New Age yesterday, VBS chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi refused to divulge the bank’s strategy but said VBS was well on its way to convert into a full service retail bank. “Since 1982 we have become experts in providing services to people in rural areas. So all we are doing now is to take the same services national.” Matodzi said capital requirements were only R250m, the baseline required by the Reserve Bank to establish a bank. “We have R300m,” he said.

He said VBS was already offering vehicle finance and home loans and soon customers would be able to receive their salaries and allow debit orders through their accounts. “We are now working on introducing a branch network to each province.” Tshepo Kgadima, an independent economist, said for VBS to be successful it would need a cooperative Reserve Bank. “As long as we have politicians at the Reserve Bank it is a problem.

“The question is, will a hostile Reserve Bank that has effectively presided over a oligopolistic banking cartel for decades, have the gumption to allow a new player into the banking industry?”

-Berdard Sathekge|bernards@thenewage.co.za