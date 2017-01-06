Vehicle collision leaves one injured

A man has sustained injuries on Friday after two vehicle’s collided with each other on Voortrekker road and Shannon road in Noordheuwel.

On the arrival of the medical personnel they found the man trapped in his vehicle.

Arrive Alive said: “The man was extricated by officials from the Krugersdorp Fire Department and thereafter stabilised on scene and transported to a nearby hospital by Netcare911 paramedics.”

It is alleged that the accident happened at around 6:55am on Thursday.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

-TNA Reporter