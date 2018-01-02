Ventersdorp ‘rapist’ due in court

A man will appear in the Ventersdorp Magistrate’s Court later today on a charge of rape.

The 27-year-old suspect was arrested on 30 December for the alleged rape of a 13-yer-old girl.

North West police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said the suspect allegedly went into the victim’s bedroom while she was asleep, undressed and raped her.

The child reported the incident to her mother who then informed the police.

Meanwhile, a 25-year-old suspect was arrested New Year’s Eve for allegedly raping a 27-year-old woman in Stilfontein.

Moleko said the suspect’s arrest emanated from an incident in which the victim was called outside while at a local tavern.

According to information given to the police, the suspect forced the victim to accompany him to his shack where he allegedly raped her a number of times.

“The case was reported to the police and the suspect was successfully traced and an arrest was made,” Moleko said.

-TNA Reporter