Veteran musician Robbie Malinga passes on

Music hitmaker Robbie Malinga has passed away after suffering from a life-threatening illness. Malinga was admitted to hospital in June where he was diagnosed with anemia.

He spent much of 2017 in-and-out of hospital being treated for anaemia. People took to Twitter to send their condolences to the Malinga family.

When I thought he was recovering and now he’s gone #RIPRobbieMalinga pic.twitter.com/izSX4lQrNw — #ANC54 (@IamCubeSOUL) December 25, 2017

IM SO 💔💔💔#RIPRobbieMalinga Aaaah man we will miss you 💔💔😭😭😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/Okqnr5s4ex — Makhosini Nkosi (@King_khosii) December 25, 2017

#RIPRobbieMalinga…you paved the way for many an artist and you have run your race!💔 — #ONLYREALBLACKUNITYWILLSETUSFREE! (@Shlahlasensangu) December 25, 2017

Death be not proud #RIPRobbieMalinga may God promote you to another level pic.twitter.com/H234rKsMih — Jay-bee Bongani (@JaybeeBongani1) December 25, 2017

In November they were rumours that the the veteran musician had died after his name appeared on the trend list only to found out later that the trend was simply in response to the release of his new album.

Victor Bogopane famously known as “Doc Shebeleza” said the passing of Malinga took him by surprise.

“I have just spoken to the family in about three minutes and are at Robbie’s place. It is very confusing. I am devastated I don’t know what to say because we grew up together.

“We did music together. I was one of his best men on his wedding and presently I don’t have words to explain myself and what to say,” said Bogopane.

-TNA Reporter