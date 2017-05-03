Victor Gomes off to Cameroon to officiate CAF Champions encounter

The highly feared and respected no nonsense referee Victor Miguel de Freitas Gomes has been appointed to officiate the clash between Cameroon’s Coton Sport FC and Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the continental CAF Champions League group fixture.

SAFA has welcomed the referee’s appointment and attributed this to the level of professionalism in South Africa.

“Both CAF and FIFA have constantly praised our standard of refereeing and how we have helped the continent raise the standard of officiating.

“We intend to maintain or even up our game because the general standard of the game is be enhanced with good officiating,” said SAFA’s Natasha Tsichlas, chair of technical committee.

The leading referee Victor Gomes will be assisted by Theophile Vinga from Gabon and Johannes Moshidi from South Africa while Chris Harrison, from South Africa as well, will be the fourth official of the match.

South Africa has in the past few years provided a good number of match officials for both continental and global competitions, a sign that the country is producing top standard referees who meet international standards.

The clash between Coton Sport and Al Ahly will be played at the Garoua-Omnisports Stadium on 23 May, kicks off at 4pm.

