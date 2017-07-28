Victoria Beckham fronts the campaign for her new Estée Lauder makeup collection

Estée Lauder has revealed the campaign for its upcoming beauty collaboration with Victoria Beckham, hinting at what we can expect from the collection when it launches this fall.

Shot by fashion photographer Lachlan Bailey, the campaign features an up-close portrait of fashion designer Beckham, modeling a smoky blue eye and nude lip. An accompanying product shot reveals an eyeshadow duo in sultry sapphire and orange hues, a skin perfecting powder compact, a mascara, an illuminating creme and a matte taupe lipstick in the shade ‘Victoria.’ Presented in slick black and gold monogrammed packaging, the collection looks like a seamless extension of her self-built fashion empire.

Explaining the creative process behind the project, Beckham said in a statement: “Inspired by my favorite cities in the world, this makeup collection reflects my personal beauty vision. I hope it will make women everywhere feel beautiful and confident.”

Stephane de La Faverie, Global Brand President at Estée Lauder, added: “Like our founder, Estée, Victoria has a real understanding of what women want and has applied this to beauty in a very passionate and personal way.”

The new, limited-edition collection, which is poised for release in September, is Beckham’s second for the cosmetics giant. She made her beauty debut in September 2016 during New York Fashion Week, with a capsule collection inspired by her own beauty routine, divided into the four separate categories of London, New York, LA and Paris.

When the news of the collaboration first broke, the designer said that teaming up with Estée Lauder felt like “the perfect makeup partnership for me and my brand,” but it isn’t the only high-profile partnership she has put her name too lately. In April this year she teamed up with the supermarket chain Target on a 200-piece collection that covered womenswear and childrenswear for girls, toddlers and babies. The line, which channelled a fun, playful aesthetic, was a celebration of her relationship with her daughter Harper.

The new Victoria Beckham Estée Lauder Makeup Collection will be available from September 2017 at victoriabeckham.com, esteelauder.com and Victoria Beckham’s flagship 36 Dover Street London store, as well as select retailers globally.

-Relaxnews