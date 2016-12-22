Video gaming as a career

THERE are various careers available in South Africa that many young people have not been exposed to or considered venturing into. Video gaming is one of the world’s fastest growing global industries and subsequently a booming career option. The South African video games industry is expected to grow from R1.6bn in 2010 to R3.6bn by 2019, having already reached R2.6 bn in 2014.

“This all suggests that gaming is not only an exciting new career prospect but a financially rewarding one. Until now, people have tended to enter the industry firstly as a hobby and only then recognise it as a serious profession with great commercial opportunities,” head of ICT at Vega School Nola Payne said.

“One of the more exciting characteristics of a gaming career is that it is international. While few South African gaming programmers have made the leap into the international market, it is likely to be a matter of time. However, some local gaming companies have made that leap by linking up with international game developers – something which can be done remotely from South Africa, unlike many other careers.”

Robotics is another unexplored career option available to young people, particularly for those who have just finished high school. Almost all pupils in SA are unaware of robotics education, even though the discipline started more than 30 years ago in the country. As the world embraces a fourth industrial revolution, SA seems not to be prepared. The Deutsche Schule Pretoria has a robotics lab it uses to share robot skills with those from disadvantaged communities in Pretoria.

The robotics lab is open to more than 130 outreach schools including Nantes and Norridge Park from Eersterust, Christian Boys College as well as Pula Difate, Koos Matli and Sikhanyisele from Mamelodi, with robotic skills and knowledge to build and design robots. “Robot education is very important. It has the ability to curb unemployment and poverty,” head of robotics at DSP Warren Markley said.

-Lillian Selapisa