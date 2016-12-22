Violence erupts after FeesMustFall leader bail denied

Violence erupted outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday following a brief appearance of student activist and EFF representative Bonginkosi Khanyile where supporters started clashing with police as the court denied him bail.

Khanyile will be spending Christmas behind bars as he is facing eight chargers of public violence, assault, creating a nuisance, illegal gathering, inciting violence and possession of explosives.

Presiding Judge, Nkosinathi Chili denied him bail based on the previous sentencing done in the magistrate court.

Judge says he’s not convinced that the magistrates decision was incorrect therefore the appear is dismissed. @ANN7tv — zinhle mngadi (@MngadiZinhle) December 22, 2016

The third year public administration student leader was arrested during the #FeesMustFall protest at the Durban University of Technology on 27 September.

He was previously denied bail twice by the Durban Magistrates Court but decided to appeal the decision at the Pietermarizburg High Court.

The EFF supporters for Khanyile caused chaos as they attacked a cameraman hindering him from filming the protest.

Supporters took to Twitter with the hashtag #FreeKhanyile to show their anger on the outcomes of the court appearance.

Constitutional Court expert Zahir Omar, said that South Africa has one of the most liberal institutions of bail in the world. The refusal of a serious bail is a bit of a surprise.

“My advice to the lawyers acting for the Fees must fall leader is to take this matter on appeal either to the Supreme court of appeal.

We should not allow the law to fall into disprute by taking the law into our own hands, the Fees must fall is a noble persuit,” said Omar.

