Visiting professor holds lecture on a curriculum re-imagined

BEING a citizen in perilous times requires knowledge, skills and values that can sustain both individuals and the societies in which they live. This is according to Prof Kerry Kennedy, a distinguished visiting professor at the faculty of education at the University of Johannesburg.

Kennedy was speaking during a public lecture. The seminar was held at the university’s Kingsway campus in Auckland Park last week. He said all societies place hope in the school curriculum. “Where there is a commitment to liberal democracy, schools have the potential to contribute to a kinder, more humane, more accommodating, more tolerant, more accepting, less combative, less confronting, less selfish and less hurtful society,” Kennedy said.

However, the world in which we live makes this a very challenging task, he highlighted. “International terrorism, financial meltdowns, ongoing wars, as well as new ones and natural disasters related to climate change provide a macro context that directly confronts the humanistic purposes of schools and schooling.

When this backdrop is infused with the neo-liberal impulses of so many governments, the challenges for the school curriculum are even greater.” The lecture focused on current and recent research that has sought to enhance understanding of the curriculum, its function, form and content.

It also looked to identify new possibilities for a research agenda that might contribute to the development of future citizens. “As the hopes of the new century evaporate and populist realities start to shape the international landscape, re-imagining the school curriculum becomes our priority,” Kennedy said.

-TNA Reporter