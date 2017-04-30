Vitesse claim first major trophy with Cup triumph

(L-R) Arnold Kruiswijk of Vitesse, goalkeeper Elroy Room of Vitesse, Guram Kashia of Vitesse, Maikel van der Werff of Vitesse, Nathan de Souza of Vitesse, Mitchell van Bergen of Vitesse with KNVB Beker, Dutch Cupduring the Dutch Cup Final match between AZ Alkmaar and Vitesse Arnhem on April 30, 2017 at the Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)

Vitesse Arnhem claimed the first major trophy in their 125-year history with a 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday with a late double by Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

Striker Van Wolfswinkel headed home his first goal after 80 minutes and followed that up with a second two minutes from time to take his tally for the season to 21 in all competitions.

The 28-year-old former Netherlands international also collected the first trophy of a career that has seen him turn out for Sporting Lisbon, Norwich City and Real Betis.

Vitesse had finished runners-up in the Dutch Cup on three occasions, the last in 1990, and their triumph means they have qualified for the Europa League group stage next season.

-Reuters

