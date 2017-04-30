Vitesse claim first major trophy with Cup triumph

Vitesse Arnhem claimed the first major trophy in their 125-year history with a 2-0 victory over AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday with a late double by Ricky van Wolfswinkel.

Striker Van Wolfswinkel headed home his first goal after 80 minutes and followed that up with a second two minutes from time to take his tally for the season to 21 in all competitions.

The 28-year-old former Netherlands international also collected the first trophy of a career that has seen him turn out for Sporting Lisbon, Norwich City and Real Betis.

Vitesse had finished runners-up in the Dutch Cup on three occasions, the last in 1990, and their triumph means they have qualified for the Europa League group stage next season.

-Reuters