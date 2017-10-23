Vote now for Masuluke to win goal of the year in ​2017 FIFA Puskás awards

The winner of the goal of the year in the​​ 2017 FIFA Puskás awards will be announced ​in London on Monday.

South Africans have the last chance to vote for Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke’s spectacular goal against Orlando Pirates as voting continues until this evening.

Masuluke is competing for the goal of the year awards category against Deyna Castellanos from Venezuelan and Frenchman Olivier Giroud.

To vote for Masuluke, fans can go to the FIFA website: http://www.fifa.com/the-best-fifa-football-awards/puskas-award/video=2908800/index.html

If successful, Masuluke will become the first African to win the prize.

“It really is like a dream come true and I am so excited to have been invited. I have never even been outside South Africa and now I will be flying to England and be meeting players like [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar.” said Masuluke to FIFA.

Vote for Oscarine Masuluke in Fifa’s prestigious global Puskas Award for goal of the year! pic.twitter.com/KT94f5DYLr — C I V I L M A O B A (@CivilMaoba) October 10, 2017

My pick for the FIFA Puskas Award is #OscarineMasuluke. Who do you think is #TheBest? https://t.co/JPM0fKvOYW — Motloduwa Mawela (@Motloduwa) October 23, 2017

#Masuluke i've done it. It's so simple guys there's unique number code that will be provided then u enter that code — Senzo Mathenjwa (@Senzo_Trucker) October 11, 2017

-TNA Reporter