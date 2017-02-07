Vuwani reopens after chaos

Businesses and schools in Vuwani, the scene of municipal boundaries disputes, reopened yesterday after disruptions on Monday as some residents staged protests to reject services offered by the new Lim 345 municipality which they claim was being imposed on them.

Most residents said they were happy that there was no violence during Monday’s protests and to see the businesses open as usual yesterday.

Sources said the situation was normalised after an agreement was reached between cooperative governance, human settlement and traditional affairs MEC Makoma Makhurupetje, who went to the area on Monday to meet community leaders.

Makhurupetje agreed to residents’ demand to shut down Lim 345 satellite offices in the area and suspend services (from Lim 345) with immediate effect.

Cooperative government, human settlement and traditional affairs spokesperson Khathutshelo Razwiedane, yesterday said: “The satellite office of Lim 345 municipality would remain closed in Vuwani until the inter-ministerial committee convenes to unpack Section 78 of the Municipal Systems Act in view of municipal services that have been transferred from Makhado Municipality to Lim 345 municipality.”

Pro-Makhado demarcation task team leader Nsovo Sambo, said residents preferred that the suspended services be rendered by the Makhado municipality.

“Residents have been under Makhado municipality all along and that is what they want,” Sambo said.

Some residents said they would stop at nothing other than the reversal of the incorporation of Vuwani into Lim 345 municipality claiming they never demanded the new municipality. They said they were comfortable with the area being administered by Makhado municipality in Louis Trichardt.

While Lim 345 municipality was being rejected in Vuwani, residents of Malamulele were happy that their area was under a new municipal entity that came to life following the August 3, 2016 municipal elections.

Before that, the Malamulele residents too were waging violent protests demanding that their area be removed from Thulamela municipality in Thohoyandou and be administered by a new municipal entity.

MONTSHO MATLALA

montshom@thenewage.co.za