Wall of 61 fallen heroes unveiled

A wall of remembrance showing the names of 61 Department of Correctional Services (DCS) employees who died while on duty has been unveiled at the Zonderwater management area in Pretoria.

The 61 officials died while serving the department at Zonderwater between 1990 and 2016.

Acting Gauteng regional commissioner Jephta Mandla Mkabela has paid a special tribute to officials such as SY Nyembe, who died while transferring an inmate to Durban in 2004, and HM Mabusela, who died in an accident while travelling from Kalafong Hospital in 2012.

“This seeks to symbolise that their efforts to serve this department were not in vain,” Mkabela said. “We want to remember and celebrate the lives of those who used to walk this journey of ensuring safe custody, rehabilitation and successful reintegration of offenders back to the communities with us.”

He said the memorial wall was a symbolic gesture to acknowledge and recognise fallen colleagues.

“We are doing this as a moral and humane obligation because as an employer, despite the many challenges we are facing, we still care about our workforce,” he said.

Mkabela believes that being a correctional official is a calling and said it was important to pay tribute to those “who can no longer walk this journey”.

“We believe that they would have liked to continue to walk this thorny road with the DCS family but unfortunately no individual determines the amount of time to be spent on this planet,” he said.

Mkabela said the officials had many good memories shared with the fallen heroes. The department has a workforce of 37917 nationwide.

MTHOKOZISI DUBE

mtokozisid@thenewage.co.za