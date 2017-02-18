Wanderers end Sydney’s unbeaten run with derby win

Western Sydney Wanderers ended Sydney FC’s unbeaten 19-game run with a spirited 1-0 win in a tempestuous A-League Sydney derby on Saturday.

Brendon Santalab’s goal in the 26th minute proved the winner to give Wanderers their first derby win in three years before 45,000 fans at Sydney’s Olympic stadium.

Santalab turned sharply inside the Sydney goal area to fire home from close range.But Sydney had strong claims for a penalty in stoppage time when defender Robbie Cornthwaite hung out a leg to bring down Sydney skipper Alex Brosque inside the box.

The victory was a perfect tonic for Wanderers, who have struggled in this season’s A-League ahead of Tuesday’s AFC Champions League opener at home with Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds.

-AFP