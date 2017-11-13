War against ‘zombie’ drug

THE public has been urged to be extra vigilant amid the increasing use of the so-called “zombie drug”, flakka, which has swept through the province particularly in a number of suburbs around Durban.

MEC for social development Weziwe Thusi has called on communities to work together in fighting the drug which has a hallucinatory effect that makes users violent and abusive and triggers bizarre behavioural and mood changes. It is becoming a major problem in areas like Chatsworth, Pinetown and Wentworth.

This follows the arrest of an alleged drug dealer in the dangerous substance, Chikudipidia Steven Nwose, 32, after being found in possession of the dangerous substance which is said to be more dangerous than cocaine, last week. Nwose was caught after three friends landed in hospital after consuming the drugs at a bar in Pinetown. Brandon Naidoo, 24, Denzil Govender, 21, and Pravesh Pillay, 26, were hospitalised for three days when they began hallucinating. One of them is reported to have bitten his wife’s hand as she tried to calm him down. “

We are concerned about reports of this new drug and we urge communities to be vigilant and work with the police and the department in reporting incidents of drug abuse. Drugs, not only have a debilitating effect on those who use them. They also destroy communities and family units and breed social ills, which have long-term effects on our society,” Thusi said. The Anti-Drug Forum’s Sam Pillay said flakka caused the user to blank out in and in some cases users have gone into a coma for two days.

“The worst part about this, is that some people don’t even know that have consumed the drug. It gets spilled into their drink at a club and they end up exhibiting strange behaviour and wake up a few days later asking what happened,” Pillay said. He said because flakka is sold in rock or powder form, in some cases users have mistaken it for cocaine.

“There was a guy who said he snorted flakka, thinking it was cocaine,” Pillay said. Pillay said it was hoped that the negative reaction to the drug will make users think twice before taking it. Amid the growing drug problem, the provincial department of social development hosted an Anti-Substance Abuse Summit in Durban.

-Sibongiseni Maphumulo