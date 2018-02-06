Warrant of arrest issued for murder accused Jason Rohde

A warrant of arrest for murder accused businessman Jason Rohde was issued by the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

This after Rohde failed to appear in court where his trail was due to resume.

The businessman allegedly failed to pitch for his trial as a result of sickness.

However, the court rejected his legal representative’s claim as they had reportedly not provided sufficient proof that he was ill.

Rohde is accused of killing his wife Susan on 24 July 2016 while the two were attending a Sotheby’s conference at the Spier Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

Meanwhile, Rohde’s mental state is also being questioned.

According to reports, he is currently being treated at an unnamed institution.

The psychiatrist practitioner who is treating him was reportedly supposed to give evidence in court on Tuesday.

Rohde’s wife was found dead with a flat iron cord around her neck.

