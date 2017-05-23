Warren Whiteley appointed Springboks captain

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee has appointed Warren Whiteley as the new captain of the national team. Whiteley will lead the ​B​oks for the first time when they take on France next month in the Castle Lager Series.

The 29-year-old Whiteley said said he is humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the national team.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity and will embrace this huge challenge. I only found out last night, when I had my usual one-on-one talk with Coach Allister,” said Whiteley.

“We had a longer than usual chat, and we talked about a lot of things, not just rugby. I was quite surprised and he told me to go and discuss it with my family and make a decision. I went home and discussed it with my wife, Felicity, who was shocked really but also very proud,” added Whiteley.