Warren Whiteley appointed Springboks captain

Springboks coach Allister Coetzee has appointed Warren Whiteley as the new captain of the national team. Whiteley will lead the Boks for the first time when they take on France next month in the Castle Lager Series.
The 29-year-old Whiteley said said he is humbled to be given the opportunity to lead the national team.
“I am so grateful for the opportunity and will embrace this huge challenge. I only found out last night, when I had my usual one-on-one talk with Coach Allister,” said Whiteley.
“We had a longer than usual chat, and we talked about a lot of things, not just rugby. I was quite surprised and he told me to go and discuss it with my family and make a decision. I went home and discussed it with my wife, Felicity, who was shocked really but also very proud,” added Whiteley.