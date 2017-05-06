Warring fans delay Greek Cup final

Fighting between rival fans delayed the start of the Greek Cup final between PAOK Thessaloniki and AEK Athens on Saturday leaving dozens reported injured,

Supporters fought on a bridge leading to the Panthessalikos Stadium two hours before kick-off with fans then storming the pitch before riot police brought things under control.

Greek media reported dozens of injuries from the trouble.

Tear gas used by police to quell the violence led to a choking atmosphere at the stadium where the 75th Greek Cup final was to be played.

Firecrackers, flares and a molotov were thrown inside the stadium.

In order to restore calm, the players of both teams came out on the pitch together in a show of unity, 50 minutes before the scheduled start of the match.

The match is a sell-out with the Greek soccer federation allowing 8,500 tickets from each team.

