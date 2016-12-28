Waste attracts baboons

The city of Cape Town’s environmental resource management department has urged residents to practice effective waste management over the summer season to prevent homes and neighbourhoods from becoming “fast food” outlets for baboons.

During the festive season, more waste is generated in residential areas, which, if not managed effectively, attract animals, including baboons.

Ensuring that baboons do not gain direct access to food by feeding – or indirect access to food in recreational areas from open cars or inadequate waste management at home plays an essential role in minimising baboon visits to human areas.

“The city needs your support to create baboon-free residential areas and achieving this requires the cooperation of every resident,’’ the city’s mayoral committee member for energy, environmental and spatial planning, Johan van der Merwe, said.

Residents of baboon-affected areas should ensure they have the prescribed lockable two-pin baboon-proof bins.

The city of Cape Town said it would provide more lockable bins to residents in baboon-prone areas. Residents can request these baboon-proof bins, or a replacement if theirs is broken, through the city’s call centre on 0860 103089 or their local municipal office.

The municipality would require the nine-digit municipal rates account number in order to recieve a 10-digit C3 notification number as a reference to the request.

All residents who already have baboon-proof bins can padlock their bins to better secure them from baboon raids.

The city’s solid waste management department will be able to empty the bins even with the padlocks in place.

Residents are urged to purchase two strong padlocks to properly secure their bins, thus removing one of the greatest temptations for baboons in residential areas.

Tour operators say their clients are requested to view baboons responsibly. They should not exit their cars to photograph or view baboons for their own safety and theirs. They must also ensure that vehicle doors and windows are locked.

“The city would like to remind the public that baboons are a protected species in the province, in terms of the Cape Nature Conservation Laws Amendment Act, 2000, Ordinance 19 of 1974.

“The law also says it is illegal to feed baboons, to poison, trap, hurt or kill a baboon by driving with the intent to kill, hunt by shooting at baboons using a pellet gun, catapult, bow and arrow, stoning, setting your dog on them, or using a weapon of any kind in order to injure a baboon, or to keep a baboon in captivity without a permit.

“All these offences are punishable by law and carry stiff penalties. “Residents are encouraged to report any of the above-listed transgressions to the Baboon Helpline on 071 588 6540,” Van der Merwe said.

TNA REPORTER