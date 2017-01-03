Waste litters the streets of Soweto

While the streets of Johannesburg were sparkling clean, the people of Soweto endure the foul stench of rotting rubbish as the city’s waste entity Pikitup failed to collect their waste.

The New Age team drove down Marthinus Smuts Drive in Diepkloof yesterday and was confronted by a foul smell and a herd of goats feasting on the rotting rubbish.

“Thanks to Pikitup for not collecting waste, we are now dealing with annoying rats,” resident Simphiwe Khoza said.

He said Pikitup had not collected their waste since before Christmas.

“It is easy for them because we are in the township. If you go to the suburbs, there is no waste lying around,” Khoza said.

Bhodloza Ndaba, a street vendor who sells cow head meat near the Bara Taxi Rank, said he had taken to burning the carcass waste himself.

At the taxi rank, commuters held their noses as they tried to avoid coming into contact with the waste.

Themba Shiba, who was with his daughter, said: “I hope Pikitup will collect this waste before it is too late. The smell is unbearable.”

Johannesburg generates approximately 6000 tons of waste on a daily basis and this culminates into 1.56 million tons of waste annually.

Pikitup spokesperson Bulelwa Zimba disputed that Soweto was neglected. She said refuse had been collected in Diepkloof on December 22 and 28.

“Pikitup can only speculate that the heap of refuse might be as a result of residents who did not take out their bins for collection or illegal dumping which is a problem in the Baragwanath precinct,” she said.

She denied allegations by residents that Pikitup favoured suburbs at the expense of townships over the festive period.

