Watch as Uber driver attacked in new video

A new video showing people believed to be metered taxi drivers attack an Uber car in Hillbrow, Johannesburg has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the drivers are seen smashing the windows of the car.

This comes amid growing tensions between Uber and metered taxi drivers.

Gauteng transport MEC Ismael Vadi recently revealed that the province was sitting with more than 40 criminal cases of arson, assault, damage to property, intimidation, and theft relating to the turf war between Uber and metered taxis.

Uber said as a security measure it had hired response teams in areas where drivers had reported acts of intimidation. It wants to keep its drivers safe.

TNA Reporter

