WATCH LIVE: Malusi Gigaba delivers maiden mini-budget #MTBPS2017

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday delivers his maiden mid-term mini-budget to Parliament.

South Africans from all walks of life will want to hear his views on the state of the nation and what he intends doing about it. While Radical economic transformation has been in the conversation in political and business circles recently, rich and poor citizens are keen for all the talk to translate into something more tangible.

Gigaba does not have much spare cash to play with. Since the last budget in February,

growth has slowed, tax receipts are down and spending is up.

Bianca Botes at Peregrine Treasury Solutions said that the Treasury’s spending was already ahead of target, while tax receipts are R40bn below expectations, leading to a projected budget deficit of 3.4%.

“SA has a staggering R2.3 trillion of debt, with interest of R166bn a month. Gigaba needs to curb this,” she said.