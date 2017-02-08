Watch Morgan Freeman in new Turkish Airlines commercial

After Batman and Superman, actor Morgan Freeman is the latest brand ambassador for Turkish Airlines.

Freeman, a licensed pilot himself, lends his deep, baritone voice to the commercial which pitches Turkish Airlines as the bridge between worlds for those who still regard the world with a sense of wonder, and those who find “delight in our differences.”

Turkish Airlines flies to more countries than any other airline in the world.

The commercial was filmed in Los Angeles over a period of 10 hours with a crew of 101 people.

Last year, the carrier tapped Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Jesse Eisenberg from “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” to appear in a promotional ad as part of a sponsorship deal with the film.

Turkish Airlines has snagged the title of “Best Airline in Europe” by the airline passenger survey organization Skytrax, for the last six years in a row.

