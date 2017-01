Paramount Pictures have released a new trailer for “Baywatch.”

Starring Dwayne Johnson as Mitch Buchanan, the role originally played by David Hasselhoff, the big screen version of the iconic TV show also sees Kelly Rohrbach replacing Pamela Anderson as C.J. Parker alongside Zac Efron and Priyanka Chopra.

Hasselhoff and Anderson are also set to make appearance in the movie version of the lifeguard show.

The trailer can be viewed now on YouTube:

-Relaxnews