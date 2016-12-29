Watch: Travis Scott new ‘Beibs in the Trap’ music video

The US hip hop artist and producer shared his new song and accompanying music video “Beibs in the Trap” on December 28.

Featuring the Toronto singer NAV, the new video by Travis Scott was directed by RJ Sanchez. It’s the first to be released from the rapper’s recent, much-acclaimed, sophomore album “Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight”, which launched in September 2016.

The video sees the two musicians performing in an airplane hangar alongside a sportscar. After dropping the video on Wednesday, December 28, Scott revealed on Twitter that the next single to be released will be “Goosebumps.”

Earlier this year Scott was seen in Gucci Mane’s “Last Time” as well as in a short film for Yves Saint Laurent’s Spring 2017 collection.

Watch the video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmFm9Yp80dE

-Relaxnews