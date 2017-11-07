Water summit for financial action

THE Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in partnership with the Water Research Commission is convening the Water Infrastructure Investment Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre tomorrow.

The summit is a gathering of investors, financiers, project developers, policy makers, regulators and local government partners.

They’ll engage in a programme of action that aims to shift the water and sanitation sector investment landscape to a space that is open and enabling for investment and inclusive growth opportunities.

The summit comes at a time when the sector role players are looking seriously at the issue of the investment climate for water and sanitation in light of persistent drought and flood challenges, ongoing service delivery needs and ageing infrastructure.

The DWS said, most importantly, the summit is driven by policy imperatives emerging from the development of the next national water resources and sanitation strategy and the associated development of the national water master plan.

“Investment in water infrastructure is a key priority laid out in the government’s National Development Plan and the follow up National Infrastructure Plan,” the department’s Khosi Jonas said.

She said in response to these needs and challenges, the summit intends to drive a coordinated, strategy-focused approach by showcasing bankable water and sanitation projects and looking at mechanisms and structures to close the funding gap.

Jonas said fewer speeches and more interactive sessions among stakeholders at the summit will unpack the key investment opportunities, constraints and solutions in the areas of bulk water infrastructure, municipal water infrastructure, and emerging innovations and solutions.

The format of the summit is a combination of panel discussions and a series of action-orientated workshops with key topics including:

• Dealing with water availability, ageing infrastructure, ensuring water quality, and energy use in challenges through the development of cutting edge solutions and innovations.

• Facilitating economic growth through infrastructure investment to enable the private sector to expand capacity, create more jobs and produce more goods and services.

• Identifying constraints and finding solutions allowing wider participation and investment in the sector.

• Funding infrastructure projects, enabling research, developing and implementing improvements of the investable water and sanitation infrastructure projects

• Collaboration by the government and the private sector for the development of innovative water utilities of the future through a supportive and regulative regime.

• Accelerating access to clean water and sanitation services to facilitate social and economic development by the local government.

“To ensure this all-important gathering is not just a talk shop, the summit will be followed by a year-long investment stewardship initiative, a series of focused, specific engagements led by a range of different water sector organisations.

“The overall intention of the stewardship process is to run a structured collaboration process that will undertake appropriate scanning of infrastructure opportunities and develop projects for water sector investment while building partnerships to address sustainable and developmental investment in the sector,” she said.

