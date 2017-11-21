Water woes reach crisis level

While the ongoing drought has caused water shortages in many parts of the country, the failure of some municipalities to pay their water bills is adding to residents’ water woes in some parts of the country.

Among the worst cases of non-payment resulting in water shortages, is the Emfuleni municipality in the Vaal, where a R400m outstanding water bill has led to Rand Water reducing water supplies to the municipal area by 60% on November 12.

“This 60% water restriction resulted in a number of widespread water shortages with the high-lying areas being most affected. Among the affected areas are a number of schools, clinics and Sebokeng Hospital,” the department said.

The Department of Water and Sanitation said Rand Water had in the past engaged with the municipality on settlement terms for the debt but commitments to settle the outstanding debt had not been met. Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane said debts had a huge impact on the department’s finances and ability to deliver new infrastructure.

“The department is owed R7bn by municipalities for bulk water services and unlike electricity, a total shutdown is not possible as access to water is a right enshrined in our Constitution,” she said.

The restrictions served as an attempt to influence the municipality to satisfy its obligations in the settling of the enormous debt.

“On November 18, Sebokeng Hospital was supplied with water tanks by Rand Water, namely JoJo tanks.

Four 5000 litre, two 10000 litre and a further two 10000 litre tanks were to be delivered on Monday this week. Four clinics were also supplied with water to ensure that critical health services and functions are not negatively affected,” the department said.

Mokonyane said the department had discussions with Gauteng MEC of cooperative governance Paul Mashatile to find a lasting solution at the municipality.

Additionally, she said the department would further engage the national Treasury on the need to “redirect the equitable share of the municipality to directly service the debt in order to guarantee uninterrupted future water supplies for residents of Emfuleni,” Mokonyane said.

In August, the municipality issued a statement that the municipality was overburdened by debt of residents of about R5bn.

“This has negatively affected the municipality’s financial sustainability and operations in continuously providing basic services in line with its constitutional mandate,” the statement said.

“We urge you to make arrangements to settle all your debt.”

