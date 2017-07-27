Watford keeper Gomes signs new contract

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes signed a two-year contract extension with the Premier League club on Thursday.

Gomes’s deal was given the green light by new Watford manager Marco Silva and will keep the Brazilian at Vicarage Road until June 2019.

“Watford FC is delighted to announce that goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has signed a new two-year deal with the club,” a club statement read.Gomes joined Watford from Tottenham in 2014 and has made 122 appearances for the Hornets.

The 36-year-old was voted the club’s player of the season in 2016 and has won the players’ player of the year award for the last two seasons.

Gomes played a key role as Watford secured promotion to the Premier League in 2015 and has helped them preserve their top-flight status for the last two seasons.

